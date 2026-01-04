Ole Miss needed more 'A' games from its roster in loss at Oklahoma in SEC opener

The 18-round fight that Chris Beard describes the Southeastern Conference schedule started off with Ole Miss losing that opening round on the road in Norman.

Oklahoma led the entire second half and beat the Rebels, 86-70, on Saturday in both team’s conference openers.

It was a game where Ole Miss (8-6, 0-1 SEC) did good things early but let the game slip away in the final nine minutes. A possession where Malik Dia threw up a three-point shot that did not go in with the Rebels down by three led to the Sooners grabbing the momentum and the victory.

“Give Oklahoma credit. We could not get a stop,” Beard said. “I thought they were in drive mode. I would argue that they got four or five special performances today …It’s a players game and so I think Oklahoma got several ‘A’ performances from a lot of players and no poor performances. I think for us, I thought we play hard enough for the most part minus a couple spurts. But we just have to play better. Coaching’s a big part of that so we just have to figure out a way to put our guys in better positions where we can get three or four ‘A’ game performances in these games to have a chance to win.”

The lone high-mark performance for Ole Miss came from Patton Pinkins.

Pinkins finished with a game-high 25 points to go with three rebounds. He shot 4-6 from three-point distance and the freshman played 30 minutes off the bench.

The only other Rebel to score in double figures was Dia with 17 points and a team-high six rebounds.

“I thought from a positive standpoint for Ole Miss today we got a special game from Patton. A freshman here,” Beard said. “Just like I told the team after the game, too. That was an ‘A’ game from Patton. I’m not sure we got an ‘A’ game from anybody else in our roster today. …I think we have one of the best young players in the league and it was good to see Patton kind of shine on this stage today.”

The Rebels really needed the win in Norman on Saturday as the start of their conference slate is tough. Next up is a home game against No. 18 Arkansas on Wednesday (8 p.m. CT) which is coming off a win over No. 19 Tennessee on Saturday.

After that it hosts Missouri before trips to No. 23 Georgia and Mississippi State to round out the next five games.