Ole Miss officially has another legitimate Heisman contender in Trinidad Chambliss with latest odds

Two weeks after a judge inside a Calhoun County courthouse granted Trinidad Chambliss his injunction to be the Ole Miss quarterback for the 2026 season the aftershocks are starting to take hold, when it comes to this Fall’s Heisman Trophy race.

In the latest update from BetMGM, Chambliss now has the second-best odds to hoist up the trophy in New York City come December and become the first Heisman winner in Ole Miss program history.

He is currently tied with Texas quarterback Arch Manning at +800 and both are just behind Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr who has the best odds at +700.

The October 24 showdown in Austin between the Rebels and Longhorns could have several postseason implications attached to it.

“Trinidad Chambliss clearly displayed his ability on the field throughout the end of the college football season. His talent as both a passer and a runner was evident, and it is the reason he is among the favorites at 8/1 to compete for the Heisman Trophy this December,” Joey Feazel, head of football at Caesars Sportsbook, told The Athletic. “Although we have not seen much action on his odds since opening, we expect he will become a very popular selection throughout the summer.”

Chambliss is not the only Ole Miss player that has a shot at being one of the four finalist to win next season’s Heisman Trophy. Running back Kewan Lacy made the decision to remain in Oxford and not transfer to LSU, or anywhere else, helping bolster the Rebels as another threat for the College Football Playoffs.

Lacy is currently +10000 on BetMGM’s Heisman odds and did not have any movement in the sportbook’s latest update that shot Chambliss to the top. Though ESPN’s Mark Schlabach listed both of them among his 18 early favorites to contend for college football’s highest individual honor.

Both Chambliss and Lacy are going to also be preseason favorites for top Southeastern Conference honors as well as land on many preseason All-American lists when they start to roll out in late Summer.

The question left to answer is how will Ole Miss handle the campaign and marketing strategy for both when it comes to the Heisman? Something that was lacking in 2025 when Chambliss clearly had a case for the spotlight to be on him as the season progressed.