Ole Miss players that could be the stars of the Sugar Bowl?by: Jake Thompson16 hours agoJakeThompsonOn3Read In AppNov 15, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Cayden Lee (19) runs after a catch as Florida Gators defensive back Jordan Castell (14) attempts to make the tackle during the third quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn ImagesThere will be the usual star players for Ole Miss in Thursday's quarterfinal game but there are some others who could play key roles.