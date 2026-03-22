Ole Miss sees its season end in the second round of the NCAA Tournament

The Ole Miss women’s basketball team saw its season end without its best player on the court. With Cotie McMahon sitting on the bench Minnesota’s Amaya Battle hit a fallaway jump shot with 0.8 seconds left to secure the 65-63 win.

For the second time in the last three seasons the Rebels are eliminated in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. They were trying to reach the Sweet 16 for a third time in four years.

McMahon’s absence on the court was a game-long story as foul trouble kept her on the bench in crucial minutes. She picked up two quick fouls and sat for more than seven minutes in the first quarter. Then she picked up her fourth foul with nine minutes remaining and Ole Miss holding a seven point lead at the time.

Then with just under 4:30 remaining McMahon got called for a charge and fouled out of the game. With her on the bench Minnesota closed the game out on an 11-4 run.

Another crucial possession came when Sira Thienou failed to get a shot off and suffer a shot clock violation with 41 seconds left and the game tied at 61 at that point.

Ole Miss shot 43 percent from the floor and 46% from the three-point line (6-13) but 81% from the free-throw line, missing three of its 16 attempts. The 12 turnovers also led to 15 points for the Gophers.

Thienou led all scorers with 18 points in her second game back from injury. McMahon finished 15 points as the only other Rebel to finish in double figures. Christeen Iwauala and Latasha Lattimore combined for 12 points and nine rebounds.