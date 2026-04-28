Ole Miss sees upside in Tony Mitchell’s move from safety to linebacker

Ole Miss sees upside in Tony Mitchell’s move from safety to linebackerby: Ben Garrett15 minutes agoSpiritBenRead In AppOct 4, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs cornerback Kelley Jones (1) and safety Tony Mitchell (9) celebrate a stop on fourth and one in the second quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn ImagesTony Mitchell spent last season as a safety at Mississippi State. Ole Miss signed him out of the portal to provide depth at linebacker.