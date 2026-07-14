Ole Miss set for Tampa after announcing player attendees for next week's SEC Media Days

Talking season is almost upon us and that means we are mere weeks away from Ole Miss hitting the practice field and opening up Fall camp.

But first, a trip to sunny Tampa, Florida and next week’s SEC Media Days to officially get the preseason in full swing. The four-day event will run from Monday to Thursday at the Marriott Water Street.

Four SEC head coaches and three players from those respective schools will take the stages each day. Pete Golding will make his Media Days debut on Wednesday, July 22, when Ole Miss arrives in Florida for its brisk three-hour whirlwind, making stops at multiple places.

Joining Golding is a trio of Rebels that are not hard for fans to guess. Trinidad Chambliss, Kewan Lacy and Will Echoles will get in front of the microphones and answer questions about anything and everything pertaining to the 2026 season.

As for Golding, the first-year Ole Miss head coach will take the main stage at 12:30 CT on Wednesday for roughly 30 minutes. Prior to getting in front of the bright lights in Tampa, Golding has been traveling around the Southeast this month for the Rebel Road Trip. A good tune up for talking up this year’s team.

Joining the Rebels next Wednesday will be Florida and Alabama in the morning session then Texas A&M rounding out the afternoon session.

Below is the full 2026 SEC Media Days schedule for each day:

MONDAY

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey

Missouri (Eli Drinkwitz)

Oklahoma (Brent Venables)

Kentucky (Will Stein)

Tennessee (Josh Heupel)

TUESDAY

Auburn (Alex Golesh)

Georgia (Kirby Smart)

South Carolina (Shane Beamer)

Vanderbilt (Clark Lea)

WEDNESDAY

Alabama (Kalen Deboer)

Florida (Jon Sumrall)

Ole Miss (Pete Golding)

Texas A&M (Mike Elko)

THURSDAY