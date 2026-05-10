Ole Miss softball punches 10th straight ticket to NCAA Tournament

After closing the regular season with five wins in its last seven games and another surge through the Southeastern Conference Tournament the Ole Miss softball team is back in the NCAA Tournament.

The Rebels (34-24) secured its 10th straight trip to the postseason on Sunday with a chance to follow up its first Women’s College World Series appearance a season ago. They are heading to the Lubbock Regional and will take on Boston U (46-13) in the first game on Friday at 1 p.m. CT on ESPNU.

Host team Texas Tech (52-6) will play Marist (37-19) to round out the regional field, playing on Friday at 3:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+.

The Lubbock Regional is paired with the Gainesville Regional. Host team Florida, Florida A&M, Georgia Tech and Texas State make up the field.

Ole Miss won two of three from Auburn and then No. 15 Mississippi State to close out SEC play plus a win over Southern Mississippi. From there it racked up wins over No. 23 South Carolina and No. 5 Tennessee before falling to No. 6 Texas in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament.

This season the Rebels went 3-1 against the Volunteers, winning the series in Knoxville back in March. After starting SEC play 0-9 they went 6-9 in the final 15 games. Ole Miss finished with six wins over Top 25 teams, including the pair of tournament victories.

The softball program has earned a bid to a regional every year since its first program appearance in 2016. The 2020 NCAA Tournament was canceled due to the COVID pandemic. Ole Miss has advanced to three Super Regionals (2017, 2019, 2025) and is looking to advance out of a regional for a second-straight year for the first time in program history.