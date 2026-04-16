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Ole Miss Spring intel: Izaiah Hartrup ready for "bigger role" in a deep wide receivers room

11by: Jake Thompson1 hour agoJakeThompsonOn3
NCAA Football: Mississippi at Georgia
Oct 18, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) celebrates his touchdown against the Georgia Bulldogs with Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Izaiah Hartrup (15) during the first quarter of the game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

After dealing with an injury for two years Izaiah Hartrup is ready for a "bigger role" in the Ole Miss wide receivers room in 2026.

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