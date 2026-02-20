Ole Miss sticking with same pitching rotation for second weekend series

The starting pitching rotation that Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco rolled out for last weekend’s season-opening series worked well, so he is not messing with a good thing.

Ace Hunter Elliott, Cade Townsend and Wil Libbert will be the three starter to take the mound against Missouri State. Elliott will start on Friday followed by Townsend on Saturday and Libbert back again in the Sunday slot.

The trio was successful against Nevada with Elliott, Townsend and Libbert combining for 14.2 innings, 11 hits, four runs – all earned – and 22 strikeouts. The trio walked a total of three other batters.

All three were on a count with Libbert throwing the most pitches at 81 (51 for strikes). Elliott and Townsend stayed closer to 50-55 pitches their first outings of the season. Look for them to be stretched out a little more in their second starts.

“(Libbert) was terrific and deserved that,” Bianco said of the Missouri transfer’s first start as a Rebel last Sunday. “A guy that’s got SEC experience and a guy that hopefully he’s gonna have one of those great years for him.”

Townsend was even more effective, throwing only six balls out of 54 pitches in his Saturday outing. Elliott shook off a shaky first inning where he offered up a leadoff home run to end a nine-pitch at-bat

Ole Miss (5-0) hosts the Bears (3-1) coming off an opening weekend where its pitching staff recorded 35 strikeouts against Nevada batters. That is the highest three-day total for the first series of the season since 2023 against Delaware (41).

The Rebels bullpen was just as effective as the starters, not allowing an earned run against the Wolf Pack. Taylor Rabe and Hudson Calhoun each had relief outings of three-plus innings in length. Look for the duo to follow Elliott and Townsend as the first out of bullpen on Friday and Saturday.

First pitch on Friday is set for 4 p.m. CT. Saturday’s game is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT and Sunday’s series finale set for a 1:30 p.m. CT start. All three games will air on SEC Network.