Ole Miss' Taylor Rabe selected by the Kansas City Royals as the 30th pick of the 2026 MLB Draft

The second Ole Miss arm has come off the board in this year’s MLB Draft.

Taylor Rabe was selected by the Kansas City Royals in the in the Competitive Balance-A as the 30th overall pick on Saturday.

A season where Rabe surged to being the top pitcher of the Ole Miss weekend rotation by June’s postseason run to Omaha and a return to the Men’s College World Series. A career where Rabe battled injury to be a bullpen piece, experimental closer to a weekend arm ends with him getting to be the first Rebel to be drafted this weekend.

The slot value for the pick is $3.19 million

“Taylor Rabe is one that really jumps out,” Lance Brozdowski, a player development analyst, said during Saturday’s broadcast. “Joel Mangrum does a really good job at Ole Miss. They really changed his arm action. Kind of fixed how his lower half works. How that affects his posture and gets his arm slot up. …Kind of an ascending guy that I think has some of the best pure command projection in this entire draft. He’s already sitting at 96 (miles per hour) on top of that command, is incredibly rare.”

The season started with Rabe unranked when it came to top draft prospects. By this weekend Baseball America had the right-hander ranked No. 26 and MLB.com ranked Rabe No. 40.

He finished the 2026 season with a 3.55 earned run average and 5-3 record. In 76 innings pitched Rabe gave up 30 runs – all earned – off 63 hits and recorded 103 strikeouts to 15 walks issued.

The Ole Miss weekend rotation takes its first hit after it started Saturday with the good news of Hunter Elliott returning for the 2027 season and opting out of this year’s draft. Cade Townsend was the first pitcher to go after the Chicago Cubs took him just seven picks earlier.