Ole Miss the 7 Seed in next week's SEC Women's Basketball Tournament

No. 19 Ole Miss will get a couple days to rest and shake off the closing weeks that were the end of the regular season as the postseason awaits, starting with next week’s Southeastern Conference Tournament.

The SEC Tournament is once again held at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina and the Rebels will be the 7 Seed of the 16-team field and earned a first-round bye.

Ole Miss (21-10, 8-8 SEC) will get its tournament started on Thursday at 5 p.m. CT in the second round, awaiting the winner between 10 Seed Texas A&M and 15 Seed Auburn.

A loss to the Aggies on Sunday handed the Rebels their fourth-straight defeat and put them in a four-way tie with Tennessee, Georgia and Kentucky. The Lady Volunteers earned the 6 Seed while the Bulldogs will be the 8 Seed and the Wildcats will be the 9 Seed.

Midway through SEC play the conference tournament appeared to be inconsequential to the NCAA Tournament chances for the Rebels and earning a host seed. They then went on to lose six of their final eight games and a host seed feels way out of reach but a lengthy stay in Greenville next week could help serve as a confidence boost.

“Glass half full, I could be in another situation and this could be the end of our season, you know,” Ole Miss head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said on Sunday. “We go to Greenville and everything’s over and i just know that’s not the case. I may sound naive, but I just believe in this team and I believe when we’re at full strength we’re a tough out. We’ve shown that.”

But that leads to the question of will Ole Miss be at full strength next week, or not?

Sophomore guard Sira Thienou missed the final three games of the regular season after suffering an injury against LSU. McCuin called it a deep bone bruise and the staff was going to be careful to not rush Thienou back, knowing the NCAA Tournament was waiting for them.

On Sunday when McCuin was asked by The Ole Miss Spirit if Thienou’s return would be at the SEC Tournament or not until the NCAA Tournament there was not a clear-cut answer given.

“I don’t want to say. I know she’ll be back. You know what I’m saying?” McCuin said. “I don’t want to say, because honestly, for me if I don’t feel like she’s all the way ready I may hold her. She may be back ready and I may just hold her, you know? Lets keep the main thing the main thing. The main thing is, we already did our work early enough, thank God, we’re in the tournament. Okay? That’s the main thing. Now it’s about allowing people to get experience, which I feel they’ve been getting.”

All first and second round games in next week’s SEC Tournament will air on the SEC Network. Two quarterfinal games will air on ESPN and two others will air on SEC Network. Semifinal games will aire on ESPN2 and the championship game on March 8 will air on ESPN.