Ole Miss updates Kam Franklin's status in first Fiesta Bowl availability report

Thursday is the Fiesta Bowl, pitting 6 seed Ole Miss and 10 seed Miami against each other with the first spot in the College Football Playoff’s national championship game on the line and it appears the former will have most of its key players available.

Monday saw the release of the first player availability report of the week. Cayden Lee, Dae’Quan Wright and Kewan Lacy were all listed as ‘Probable.’

Neither Lacy or Wright’s designation is a surprise as both have been practicing (but wearing the black no contact jersey on Sunday). But Lee’s was one that people were curious about after the hard hit he suffered towards the end of the Sugar Bowl. A positive sign that the junior receiver will be able to give it a go inside State Farm Stadium.

Caleb Odom was another player who got dinged up in the Sugar Bowl. Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding was asked Odom’s status during his Saturday press conference.

“Yeah, he was banged up going into it. And he got a little banged up again,” Golding said. “We had our injury report today; today was a walk through. But he’s clear to practice this week, so we’re fully anticipating being able to use him in the game.”

Dante Core was also listed as ‘Probable’ after being arrested last month in Alabama for alleged drug possession after being pulled over for allegedly speeding.

There was one not so positive update on the report with defensive end Kam Franklin listed as ‘Questionable.’ He suffered an injury against Georgia and his designation will be one to watch the rest of the week on the reports heading into Thursday.

Below is the full player availability reports for both Ole Miss and Miami

OLE MISS

Kewan Lacy – PROBABLE

Dae’Quan Wright – PROBABLE

Caleb Odom – PROBABLE

Cayden Lee – PROBABLE

Dante Core – PROBABLE

Kam Franklin – QUESTIONABLE

Raymond Collins – DOUBTFUL

Cedrick Beavers – OUT

John Wayne Oliver – OUT

MIAMI