Ole Miss vs. Georgia: How to watch, live stream, start time, odds for the Sugar Bowl

Ole Miss is Sugar bowl bound and set for a second straight rematch in its first College Football Playoff. A date with 3 seed Georgia awaits on Thursday.

A win would send the Rebels to its first Fiesta Bowl and into the semifinals of the CFP. But it must avoid a repeat performance from their first game against the Bulldogs two months ago in Athens.

The Caesars Superdome has been kind to the Rebels. They have won six of their 10 previous Sugar Bowl games along with regular seasons wins mixed in over the years. A win this week would rank among the best in the program’s modern history.

Pete Golding enters his second game as head coach and would go a long way in starting his early legacy in Oxford if he could secure a victory over Kirby Smart and become one of four teams being 60 minutes away from playing for a national title.

The Bulldogs are currently a 6.5-point favorite over the Rebels on BetMGM.

Teams: 3 Seed Georgia (12-1) vs. 6 Seed Ole Miss (12-1)

Date: January 1, 2026

Location: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La.

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Television: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN App

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

LiveAudio: OleMissSports.com/watch

Fun Facts

— The Rebels and Bulldogs meet in the postseason for the first time… This marks the 50th meeting between the two teams all-time with Georgia leading 34-14-1.

— The Sugar Bowl is the most visited by the Rebels and their 11 berths trails Alabama (17), Georgia (13) and LSU (13). The next most-visited bowl games by them are the Cotton Bowl (5) and Independence Bowl (5).

— Pete Golding is 1-0 in CFP games as head coach

— The Rebels are 3-1 against the CFP field (2 wins over Tulane, 1 win over Oklahoma), the most such wins of any remaining team.

The Ole Miss Spirit’s Sugar Bowl Week Coverage

Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl fulfills a childhood dream for Logan Diggs

LIVE from NOLA: Lacy says shoulder ‘feels good’ ahead of Sugar Bowl

Hundley: Ole Miss has brought ‘huge uptick’ to Sugar Bowl ticket sales

Know your Foe: An insider’s take on Georgia ahead of Sugar Bowl rematch