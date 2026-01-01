Ole Miss vs. Georgia: Sugar Bowl Live Updates, Highlights and Scores

The day is finally here and the Sugar Bowl is upon us with 6 seed Ole Miss and 3 seed Georgia squaring off to advance to play 10 seed Miami in next week’s Fiesta Bowl and the College Football Playoff semifinals.

For a second straight game the Rebels (12-1) are in rematch mode after dispatching Tulane in Oxford 12 days ago and now set to avenge their lone loss of the regular season to the Bulldogs (12-1). Georgia won a shootout, 43-35, in Athens back in October after the Ole Miss offense sputtered in the fourth quarter.

Trinidad Chambliss and the Rebels are more than aware of what happened last time around and the defense does not need more reminders of how the Bulldogs never sent out the punting unit.

The biggest concern entering the game is the health of running back Kewan Lacy. All week in New Orleans Lacy has told reporters that he is “good” and that it was a “just a little stinger” of his AC joint. He is listed as “Probable” on the player availability report as of Wednesday.

Georgia is a 6.5-point favorite on BetMGM as of game day.

Kickoff is set for approximately 7:10 p.m. CT and will air on ESPN. Keep it here for all the Sugar Bowl updates, highlights and scores.