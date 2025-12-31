Ole Miss vs. Georgia: Sugar Bowl preview, predictions

Ole Miss vs. Georgia: Sugar Bowl preview, predictionsby: Jake Thompson3 hours agoJakeThompsonOn3Read In AppOle Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) takes questions from members of the press during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals Media Day at Sheraton New Orleans Hotel in New Orleans, La., on Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025. Players and coaches from Ole Miss and Georgia took questions from the press. Mandatory credit: © Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesOle Miss takes on Georgia in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff with the winner advancing to the Fiesta Bowl.