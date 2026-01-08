Ole Miss vs. Miami: Fiesta Bowl Live Updates, Highlights and Scores

By: Jake Thompson Pregame Observations Chambliss and the Rebels have taken the field to start pregame warm up routines. Austin Simmons is here and the backup quarterback for the Fiesta Bowl. I would assume he stays through to Miami, too, if they get there. The final availability report is out and Kam Franklin is going to play after being listed as ‘Questionable’ to start the week then moved to ‘Probable’ on Wednesday.

The biggest game in Ole Miss football history is here. The Fiesta Bowl matchup between the 6 seed Rebels and 10 seed Miami for the right to advance to the College Football Playoff national championship game is tonight inside State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

For the first time in program history Ole Miss (13-1) is playing in the Fiesta Bowl and has the chance for the first time in six decades to play for a national title with a win over the Hurricanes (12-2). On the other side Miami is trying to be the first time to play for a national championship inside its home stadium.

Health should not be a major factor. Everybody is banged up at this point of the season. Kam Franklin was upgraded to ‘Probable’ in Wednesday’s player availability report. Kewan Lacy, Cayden Lee, Dae’Quan Wright and Caleb Odom were all removed off it on Tuesday’s report. The Rebels will be as full strength as possible, though sixth offensive lineman PJ Wilkins is listed as ‘Out’ as he opted out upon entering the transfer portal. Terez Davis, who announced his return to the team for 2026 on Wednesday is now the next man up in the offensive line rotation.

Miami is now a three-point favorite over the Rebels on BetMGM, dropping a half a point overnight.

Kickoff is set for approximately 6:30 p.m. CT and will air on ESPN. Keep it here for all the Fiesta Bowl updates, highlights and scores.