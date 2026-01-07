Ole Miss vs. Miami: Fiesta Bowl preview, predictions

Ole Miss vs. Miami: Fiesta Bowl preview, predictionsby: Jake Thompson58 minutes agoJakeThompsonOn3Read In AppLeft to right: Ole Miss defensive lineman Will Echoles, running back Kewan Lacy, quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and linebacker TJ Dottery pose for photos during the CFP and Fiesta Bowl Media Day at the JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa, in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026.6 seed Ole Miss takes on 10 seed Miami in the Fiesta Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal round on Thursday.