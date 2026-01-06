Ole Miss vs. Miami: How to watch, live stream, start time, odds for the Fiesta Bowl
For the last two games it has been the biggest for Ole Miss. That continues this week in Arizona with the Fiesta Bowl.
The 6 seed Rebels take on 10 seed Miami in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff. They are 60 minutes away from playing for the program’s first national title in 63 years. Thursday night in the desert is as big as it gets, until the next one.
Despite the fresh opponent in the Hurricanes, there will be one familiar player on the other side in quarterback Carson Beck. Prior to this year Beck was the Georgia Bulldogs quarterback before transferring to South Beach after withdrawing from last April’s NFL Draft.
The Hurricanes are currently a 3.5-point favorite over the Rebels on BetMGM.
Ole Miss Football vs. Miami Game Info
Teams: 6 Seed Ole Miss (13-1) vs. 10 Seed Miami (12-2)
Date: January 8, 2026
Location: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Television: ESPN (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Laura Rutledge, Holly Rowe)
Live Stream: ESPN App
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
Fun Facts
— This will be only the fourth meeting between the teams. …the Rebels lead 2-1 all-time.
— This is the Rebels first trip to the Fiesta Bowl. …they are 13-7 all-time in major bowl games.
— Pete Golding has won each of his first two CFP games, tying him third most among SEC coaches all-time.
— The Rebels lead the SEC in fewest sacks allowed (18).
The Ole Miss Spirit’s Fiesta Bowl Week Coverage
