Ole Miss' Will Echoles among top defensive tackles in College Football 27

On Wednesday the ratings for top players on offense were revealed ahead of next month’s College Football 27 release. Ole Miss was atop key positions then and also see Will Echoles among the top-rated players on defense in Thursday’s rollout.

Echoles is viewed as the “anchor” of the Rebels defensive line in real life looks like that will also be the case in the virtual reality life, too. He is the third-highest rated defensive tackle in the game with an overall rating of 92. Only Oklahoma’s David Stone and Oregon A’Mauri Washington are higher at 94 and 93, respectively.

A full breakdown of Echoles ratings includes a 71 for speed, 93 strength, 73 agility, 60 conditioning, 91 injury and 91 awareness.

💪 Oregon, Ole Miss, Indiana each with two DTs in the Top 10



Which school has the best defensive line in the country? #CFB27 pic.twitter.com/CRS4Nvz1gJ — College Football 27 (@EASPORTSCollege) June 25, 2026

Ole Miss has another defensive tackle earning an early player rating with Jamarious Brown at 89 overall. He has a 70 speed, 92 strength, 67 agility, 55 conditioning, 92 injury and 87 awareness.

Those two were not the only ones to earn player ratings on Thursday. Staying on defense, Suntarine Perkins was given a 92 overall rating and the highest-rated ‘Will Backer’ of the four players given early ratings.

The Rebels kicking specialists were also given ratings. Lucas Carniero was given an 86 overall rating and the third-highest among the kickers. Oscar Bird has an 83 overall rating, tying for third-highest among the punters with Maryland’s Bryce McFerson and Tennessee’s Jackson Rose.

Kewan Lacy topped the running backs with an overall rating of 96 on Wednesday to lead the three Ole Miss players on offense. Trinidad Chambliss had an overall rating of 93, placing him as the third-highest quarterback. Tight end Luke Hasz was also given an early overall rating.

College Football 27 will release on July 9, featuring Lacy as one of the three cover athletes in a first for an Ole Miss player.