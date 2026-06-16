Ole Miss win total, College Football Playoff odds released for 2026 season

The 2026 college football season is still 82 days away from started for Ole Miss but the middle of June means the preseason hype kicks up in earnest and that also means Las Vegas starts rolling out odds.

BetMGM is the latest to release its win totals for Power 4 teams, setting the Rebels at 7.5. When it comes to them winning more the odds are currently set at -175. For anyone thinking they will win seven or less games the odds are set at +135. Vegas is bullish that Ole Miss will get at least eight wins this Fall.

Many others view the Rebels as a College Football Playoff contender once again with a returning Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy to go with an offense system that should remain the same under returning coordinator John David Baker.

When it comes to the CFP, BetMGM also released odd for Ole Miss to return to the 12-team field. Making it was set at +175 while missing out on it is set at -225. So the expectation is they can win more than seven games but fall short of the playoffs going off these preseason odds.

“If Ole Miss went and made the semifinals again of the College Football Playoff this year, I’d be like, ‘Yeah, that makes sense,’” On3 national college football analyst JD PicKell said. “Trinidad Chambliss is arguably the best quarterback in college football. Kewan Lacy is arguably the best running back in college football.”

When it comes to the race for the Southeastern Conference championship Ole Miss is sitting with the sixth best odds at +1000. This despite finishing last year in a four-way tie atop the standings at 7-1. The extra ninth conference game is also being factored into these odds with 11 of the 16 teams with win totals set at 7.5 or less for this season.

Ole Miss kicks off the 2026 season against Louisville on September 6 at 6:30 p.m. CT in Nashville at Nissan Stadium.