Ole Miss women earn fifth straight NCAA Tournament bid

For a fifth straight season the Ole Miss women’s basketball team is going dancing, earning an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament.

The bid became official on Sunday where the Rebels (23-11) were named the 5 Seed in Region 2 – Sacramento during the selection show. They are heading to Minneapolis where Minnesota (22-8) is the host seed and the 4 Seed.

Gonzaga (24-9) is the 12 Seed and will play Ole Miss on Friday in the first round while Green Bay (25-8) is the 13 Seed and will take on the Golden Gophers. Tip off times will be announced later.

This marks a rematch for the Bulldogs and Rebels from the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Ole Miss beat them by 23 points on their way to the Sweet 16, its first appearance over the next three seasons.

There is another potential rematch awaiting Ole Miss and it would be a repeat of its Sweet 16 game a season ago in Spokane, Washington. If the Rebels can get past the first two rounds it could face No. 1 Seed UCLA in the Sweet 16 in Sacramento next weekend if the Bruins get through their first two rounds.

This marks the second-longest consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances in program history behind the 11 straight from 1982 to 1992.

Yolett McPhee-McCuin is leading Ole Miss back to the tournament for the fifth time out of her eight years in Oxford.