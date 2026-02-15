Ole Miss women named a Top 16 seed in NCAA's first early reveal

With two weeks left in the regular season the NCAA revealed its first look at the current Top 16 seeds for next month’s women’s basketball tournament and Ole Miss finds itself among those teams.

The NCAA announced the first early look on Saturday night, revealing that the No. 14-ranked Rebels (20-5, 7-3 Southeastern Conference) are currently the No. 15 overall seed and the 4 Seed of Sacramento No. 2 Regional. This means that if the seeding was official then Ole Miss would be hosting first and second round NCAA Tournament games for the first time in program history.

The 1 Seed in that Regional is UCLA (No. 2 overall seed), the 2 seed is Texas (No. 5 overall seed) and the 3 Seed is Duke (No. 10 overall seed).

Ole Miss is among the six teams that earned a Top 16 Seed in Saturday’s early look. South Carolina (No. 3 overall seed), Vanderbilt (No. 4 overall seed) and LSU (No. 8 overall Seed) are the other four SEC teams.

Sunday starts a four-game gauntlet that will either cement the Top-16 seeding the Rebels received or move them out of hosting contention. A game at No. 18 Kentucky (1 p.m. CT) is followed by two home games next week against No. 22 Tennessee on Tuesday (6 p.m. CT) then the No. 6 LSU Tigers come to Oxford on Thursday (8 p.m. CT) before ending the week at the Gamecocks in Columbia on February 22 (11 a.m. CT).

“This is a team that really wants to try to host. So, these next seven games are going to be really important to us,” Ole Miss head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said on Wednesday.

“They know how important it is more now, probably than before,” McCuin said. “It was one of the goals they had in the beginning of the season, but now they kind of see how real it is because I’m sure of watching ‘Bracketology’ and seeing what we’ve done.”

Ole Miss already has its fifth-consecutive season with at least 20 wins after knocking of Arkansas on Thursday in a 23-point victory.