On3 says Ole Miss has an elite ‘26 roster. The NCAA still holds the final call.by: Ben Garrett1 hour agoSpiritBenRead In AppNov 28, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) looks to pass against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the first half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn ImagesThree Ole Miss football Rebels are included in the On3 Top 100 for 2026, led by star running back Kewan Lacy at No. 7 nationally.