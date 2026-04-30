Oscar Bird is game to 'make an impact' again by getting involved in the Ole Miss run attack

When looking at the rushing stats for Ole Miss last season there is one thing that stands out among all the numbers. That is Oscar Bird finished the year with the most yards per carry average in 2025.

Now, of course that is skewed and a fun stat to play with. Bird will correct anyone that does not know he averaged 18 yards a carry last season, nearly 13 yards more than Kewan Lacy‘s average per carry.

All 18 of those yards came during the first possession against South Carolina when Ole Miss opted to go for the fake punt. The play call worked and Bird converted the fourth down and the Rebels went on to win the November 1 game, 30-14, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Bird never got another fake punt call the rest of the season but that does not mean he did not, and does not, want to carry the football again. The Australian native is up for getting involved in the Ole Miss run game once more during the upcoming season, if the need calls for it.

“Obviously, when I’m out there, I’m out there to do a job for special teams and make an impact,” Bird said on Tuesday. “So, if that’s getting great field position then that’s exciting. If it’s trying to get that first down, whichever way required, then I’m more than happy to do what the coaches want of me. So, I think that was a lot of fun last season to be able to change it up a bit from a punt. But, yeah, it’s whatever the moment requires. I’m prepared to commit and do what the team needs.”

The Ole Miss run game is in very good hands with a returning Lacy and a re-loaded room.

New running backs coach Frank Wilson is also helping give positive reports about the Rebels ground game this Spring. Practices wrapped up on Thursday.

Behind Lacy is Michigan State transfer Mahki Frazier, Southern Utah transfer Joshua Dye and LSU transfer JT Lindsay. Redshirt freshman Shekai Mills-Knight is also back for his second year with the Rebels.

“I think it’s the best room in the country,” Frazier said after practice on Monday. “Ole Miss is in its final week of spring training. “All those guys are pretty good. Every day, it’s about who wants to be consistent. We show up every day to compete and push each other.”

Bird’s services are more than likely not needed, but the punter is ready to go at a moments notice. All Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding has to do is ask.