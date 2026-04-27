'Part of the game': Ole Miss felt the other side of the transfer coin with Sira Thienou's departure

'Part of the game': Ole Miss felt the other side of the transfer coin with Sira Thienou's departureby: Jake Thompson34 minutes agoJakeThompsonOn3Read In AppMar 6, 2025; Greenville, SC, USA; Ole Miss Rebels guard Sira Thienou (0) celebrates a three during the first half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn ImagesWhen Sira Thienou entered the transfer portal at the 11th hour Ole Miss was "not prepared" but Coach Yo is not crying over it.