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'Part of the game': Ole Miss felt the other side of the transfer coin with Sira Thienou's departure

11by: Jake Thompson34 minutes agoJakeThompsonOn3
NCAA Womens Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament Second Round-Mississippi State vs Ole Miss
Mar 6, 2025; Greenville, SC, USA; Ole Miss Rebels guard Sira Thienou (0) celebrates a three during the first half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

When Sira Thienou entered the transfer portal at the 11th hour Ole Miss was "not prepared" but Coach Yo is not crying over it.

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