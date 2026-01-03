Pete Golding and Ole Miss have a plan if LSU coaches return, or do not return, for Fiesta Bowl

Despite not being an issue in the first two rounds of the College Football Playoff Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding continues to be asked who will be coaching in the Fiesta Bowl.

On Friday Charlie Weis, Jr., Kevin Smith, Joe Cox and George McDonald headed up I-10 an hour north to Baton Rouge hours after beating Georgia in the Sugar Bowl to work on their coaching duties at LSU. Their new job with Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin.

In the less than 48 hours since the Sugar Bowl concluded the only talking point has been what will Golding’s coaching staff look like for next week’s Fiesta Bowl?

Everyone seems worried about it except Golding himself.

“There’s people in everyone room. Our players know what to do. It’s going to have no impact on the game. But y’all can keep blowing it up and making it a big deal. It’d be great,” Golding said during his first Fiesta Bowl press conference on Saturday.

Clearly the questions of who will coach and who will not the rest of this College Football Playoff is wearing on Golding. ESPN’s Heather Dinich along with Brandon Marcello peppered Golding with questions on the topic.

The one thing that Golding did say is that Weis will be coaching and calling the plays on offense in next week’s game at State Farm Stadium. He also stated he has been in communication with Kiffin throughout the process.

As for everyone else?

“Communication has been constant the entire time,” Golding said. “Everybody does this, you know? Everybody’s tarting us on this. There’s multiple teams that have coordinators that have other jobs. They’re taking head jobs everywhere else. …So they’re all doing two jobs. They have a responsibility to the next institution they’re gonna work at.

“The idea is the same guys that have coached the same positions all year will do that in this game. Like they have up to this point. …They have every opportunity like they have up to this point to be able to make that decision. So week in and week out. I don’t dictate whether they do that or not because they’re not employed by me. Up to this point that is how it’s been and that’s my expectation.”

Golding and Ole Miss have backup plans in place if there are handful of coaches who do come back to finish the playoff run.

Former LSU interim head coach Frank Wilson was with Ole Miss at the Sugar Bowl and was officially hired last week. John David Baker has been back in Oxford for weeks and shadowing Weis along with prepping for the transfer portal chaos.

The biggest piece of the puzzle to keep things status quo and moving in the same direction is Weis, which Golding said is coming back. Anyone else is extra and there are bodies in the Manning Center that can fill those roles if need be.

“One thing about Division I football, this building is filled with guys that have been elite coaches everywhere they’ve been,” Golding said. “As long as they’re employed here, you can have a million coaches that can instruct on the field. So, at every college across the country a lot of guys that y’all don’t know by name are actually the ones instructing and teaching players. So we have an elite staff here that’s been together for a long time that knows the ins and outs.

“So we got plenty. That would not be any reason for success or lack of success within this game. The play callers haven’t changed.”