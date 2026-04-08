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Pete Golding is using the Spring to set the table for his first full season as the Ole Miss head coach

11by: Jake Thompson1 hour agoJakeThompsonOn3
NCAA Football: Fiesta Bowl-Miami vs Mississippi
Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After whirlwind start to his head coaching career, Pete Golding is getting his house in order this Spring so Ole Miss can thrive in 2026.

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