Pete Golding is using the Spring to set the table for his first full season as the Ole Miss head coach

Pete Golding is using the Spring to set the table for his first full season as the Ole Miss head coachby: Jake Thompson1 hour agoJakeThompsonOn3Read In AppJan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn ImagesAfter whirlwind start to his head coaching career, Pete Golding is getting his house in order this Spring so Ole Miss can thrive in 2026.