Pete Golding made it clear to Oscar Bird and Lucas Carneiro he wanted them back at Ole Miss

Pete Golding made it clear to Oscar Bird and Lucas Carneiro he wanted them back at Ole Missby: Jake Thompson2 hours agoJakeThompsonOn3Read In AppOscar Bird, left, and Lucas Carneiro hold a photo of themselves from the Rebels win over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, at Ole Miss ìMeet the Rebelsî in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, April 25, 2026. Mandatory credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectPete Golding had plenty of things to do heading into his first offseason as head coach. One of them was keeping his kickers at Ole Miss.