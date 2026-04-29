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Pete Golding made it clear to Oscar Bird and Lucas Carneiro he wanted them back at Ole Miss

11by: Jake Thompson2 hours agoJakeThompsonOn3
Oscar Bird, left, and Lucas Carneiro hold a photo of themselves from the Rebels win over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, at Ole Miss
Oscar Bird, left, and Lucas Carneiro hold a photo of themselves from the Rebels win over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, at Ole Miss ìMeet the Rebelsî in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, April 25, 2026. Mandatory credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pete Golding had plenty of things to do heading into his first offseason as head coach. One of them was keeping his kickers at Ole Miss.

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