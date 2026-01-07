Pete Golding's vision played a role in Kewan Lacy's decision to stay at Ole Miss

Pete Golding's vision played a role in Kewan Lacy's decision to stay at Ole Missby: Jake Thompson34 minutes agoJakeThompsonOn3Read In AppOle Miss running back Kewan Lacy listens to questions during the CFP and Fiesta Bowl Media Day at the JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa, in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026. Mandatory credit: Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesThe coveted running back made it official to stay with Ole Miss and discussed why just two days before the Fiesta Bowl.