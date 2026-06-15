Phil Steele named six Ole Miss All-Americans. One notable Rebel was left off.by: Ben Garrett17 minutes agoSpiritBenRead In AppDec 20, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) fakes the hand off to running back Kewan Lacy (5) against the Tulane Green Wave during the first half of a game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn ImagesSix Ole Miss football Rebels have been named preseason All-Americans by Phil Steele. Kewan Lacy and Lucas Carneiro were first-teamers.