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Phil Steele named six Ole Miss All-Americans. One notable Rebel was left off.

Ben Garrettby: Ben Garrett17 minutes agoSpiritBen
NCAA Football: CFP National Playoff First Round-Game 3-Tulane at Mississippi
Dec 20, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) fakes the hand off to running back Kewan Lacy (5) against the Tulane Green Wave during the first half of a game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Six Ole Miss football Rebels have been named preseason All-Americans by Phil Steele. Kewan Lacy and Lucas Carneiro were first-teamers.

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