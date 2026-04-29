Ole Miss extends offer to one of the hottest 2028 prospects

On Tuesday, Ole Miss coordinator of recruiting Donte Moncrief extended an offer to Bartlett (Tenn.) wide receiver Pierce Washington.



The 6-foot-4, 205 pound prospect already has an uber impressive offer sheet – boasting offers from the likes of Ohio State, Oregon, Missouri, Auburn, Miami, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M, among others.



Last season, Washington had 28 receptions for 503 yards and six touchdowns. Rivals ranks him as the 158th overall prospect. He is the No. 27 wideout in the 2028 class and Tennessee’s 5th-ranked junior.

Bartlett (Tenn.) WR Pierce Washington (Photo credit: Pierce Washington)

The multi-sport prospect is creating a lot of buzz

Washington is also on the state champion basketball team at Bartlett. The Panthers just wrapped up a dominant campaign in which the four losses were to all nationally-ranked teams. Ole Miss is recruiting two of his teammates, DJ Okoth and Dylan Jones. But, his future looks to be on the gridiron.



He averaged 18 yards per reception and his skill set paired with his frame has college coaches excited. Alabama has yet to offer, but head coach Kalen DeBoer is showing major interest. As he prepares for his junior year, he is certainly a name to keep an eye on.



Ole Miss is right down the road from Bartlett and will definitely be in town to watch him play this fall. Rivals’ Alex Gleitman spoke with Washington after receiving an offer from Ohio State. Needless to say he was pumped to receive an offer from “WRU”.



“The four-star says the Bucks are now in his top three, also mentioning Oregon, Alabama, and Vanderbilt as standouts early on,” Gleitman said. “Expect Washington back in June for a one day camp.”