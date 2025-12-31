Playing inside the Caesars Superdome to be an adjustment for some Ole Miss players

NEW ORLEANS — For all of Trinidad Chambliss‘ career he has played in games in traditional stadiums, meaning the Ole Miss quarterback has never played at a venue with a roof over his head.

This changes with Thursday’s Sugar Bowl against Georgia, taking place inside the Caesars Superdome.

Growing up in Michigan the reward for a high school football team reaching its respective state championship was to play inside Ford Field in Detroit, another covered stadium. Chambliss played at Forest Hills Northern High School in Grand Rapids, which never made it to a state championship.

But Chambliss gets the opportunity to do so this week, yet it comes with a few challenges.

Similar to when a basketball player is going to play in a new arena for the first time, there are some adjustments to be made. Sight lines are one and also getting used to the backdrops behind the goals that might alter depth perception.

The former Ferris State signal caller knows all that will be look vastly different to him inside the Superdome.

“Probably just the lighting,” Chambliss said during Tuesday’s Sugar Bowl media day. “The depth perception of, like, your eyes and whatnot and how receivers see the ball in the lights is just a little different. Don’t have to worry about wind or the sun in someone’s eyes. So that’s good. Just little things like that.”

Chambliss and Ole Miss got their first Superdome experience on Tuesday when they had their lone practice in New Orleans.

While not a full on practice it was enough for him to get the feel for how it will be during pre game warm ups and then the Sugar Bowl itself under the bright lights on Thursday.

“It’s just different, like, the lighting,” Chambliss added. “It’s not natural sunlight. So we just have to adjust to them. …We have ‘No Sweat Thursdays’ (a walk through). So just getting a feel for it and see how it looks.”

Ole Miss is no stranger to the Superdome as it will play in its third Sugar Bowl there.

The game moved to the Superdome in 1973 where it was previously held at the old Tulane Stadium. The Rebels have also played regular season games against the Green Wave inside the Superdome, too.

But for this iteration of the Rebels it will be a new experience. The last Sugar Bowl appearance was in 2022 where nobody on this team was on the roster three years ago.

“I’m excited. Never been to the Superdome. Heard great things about it,” T.J. Dottery said on Tuesday.

Ole Miss and Georgia will kick off the 2026 Sugar Bowl at approximately 7 p.m. CT on Thursday.