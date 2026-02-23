POLL POSITION: Ole Miss cracks the Top 25 after second series sweep of the season

The 2026 college baseball season is still in the early stages but Ole Miss is off to another strong start after a pair of sweeps to open the year and it is starting to get noticed in the polls.

After rallying to beat Missouri State, 3-2, in Sunday’s finale the Rebels remained undefeated and improved to 8-0 on the season after a five-win week. That also earned him their first ranking in D1Baseball’s Top 25 poll on Monday.

Ole Miss debuted in the rankings at No. 25 though it is not its highest ranking. Baseball America had the Rebels at No. 16 in the preseason and moved them up five spots to No. 11 in Monday’s updated poll. Collegiate Baseball, which does another poll still does not have the Rebels ranked.

With the first ranking in D1Baseball’s poll it provides one Top-25 matchup for Ole Miss when it heads to Houston this weekend to play in the Bruce Bolt Classic inside Daikin Park. The Rebels will wrap the weekend on Sunday taking on No. 9 Coastal Carolina (5-2) at 10:05 a.m. CT. The Chanticleers are coming off a 2025 campaign where they reached the Men’s College World Series final, losing to LSU in two games.

Ole Miss will also take on Baylor and Ohio State this weekend, starting with the Bears (4-3) on Friday at 3:05 p.m. CT and then the Buckeyes (5-2) on Saturday at 11:05 a.m. CT.

Things are still in its infancy in terms of teams creating their NCAA Tournament résumés but the Rebels are off to a good start. After two weeks they are No. 1 in the RPI with a non-conference strength of schedule ranked at No. 4. Despite Coastal Carolina ranked high in the poll its RPI is not going to help much, sitting at No. 209 to start the week.

Ohio State and Baylor will not offer much better with RPIs of 144 and 147, respectively. Tuesday’s midweek opponent Southeast Missouri State (3-5) is the best RPI opponent of the week, currently, at 118.

Below are the complete D1Baseball Top 25 rankings