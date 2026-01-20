POLL POSITION: Ole Miss earns highest finish in Associated Press Top 25 since 1962

The 2025 college football season came to a close on Monday and Ole Miss accomplished something on Tuesday it has not done in over six decades.

With the 27-21 victory over Miami, Indiana capped a perfect season by bringing the program’s first national title back to Bloomington in the College Football Playoff national championship game inside Hard Rock Stadium.

Now that all the confetti has dropped it is time to put the final bow on the season with the last Top 25 poll of the season. Indiana is No. 1 with its 16-0 season and Miami finishes No. 2 as the runner-up.

Ole Miss is No. 3, earning its highest finish in the AP Poll in 64 years when it also finished third in the final 1962 AP poll. Oregon finished No. 4 after its blowout loss to Indiana in the CFP semifinal round at the Peach Bowl.

The Rebels capped their most beest season in the program’s modern history. Their first 11-win regular season ended up with a program-best 13 overall wins with their seventh Sugar Bowl victory and first appearance in the Fiesta Bowl. A run that ended a play away from making the CFP title game in the Rebels first playoff appearance.

The way-too-early Top 25 preseason polls for 2026 are already rolling out with Ole Miss as low as No. 20 and as high as No. 9. Expectations will be another run at a CFP bid in Pete Golding‘s first full season as head coach.

Below is the complete, and final, Associated Press Top 25 Poll for the 2025 season.

ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL