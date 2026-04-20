POLL POSITION: Ole Miss jumps back into the Top 20 with latest SEC series win
Things are getting interesting for Ole Miss and the postseason. The last three weekends saw the Rebels secure three consecutive Southeastern Conference series, including one sweep, and go 7-2 in those games.
There was the potential for a second sweep but Tennessee salvaged the series in Knoxville with a 13-5 win on Sunday. But still, Ole Miss (29-12, 10-8) finds itself near the top of the SEC standings – currently in a five-team tie for fourth place – and is also surging towards the top of the Top 25 rankings.
A little slower of a surge than some might like, but it is better movement that in last week’s polls.
D1Baseball moved the Rebels up eight spots to No. 17 after keeping them at 25 following the sweep of LSU. Baseball America also moved them up, but only a couple spots to No. 22.
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Ole Miss went 3-1 last week, including a win over Southern Mississippi in Pearl to split the season series with the Golden Eagles. The Rebels moved above them by one spot in D1Baseball’s poll.
With the weekend’s results Ole Miss is currently No. 6 in the RPI and No. 4 in strength of schedule. Due to other team’s results and shuffling the Rebels are now 9-9 in Quad 1 games, which is the third most wins in the country behind Alabama and Florida’s 12 wins and Texas’ 11 wins.
The Rebels host Murray State (24-16) on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. CT for a rematch of last year’s Oxford Regional before hosting No. 5 Georgia (32-9, 13-5) this weekend in yet another critical SEC series.
Below is the complete D1Baseball Rankings
- UCLA (36-3)
- North Carolina (33-7)
- Georgia Tech (32-7)
- Texas (30-8)
- Georgia (32-9)
- Oregon State (30-8)
- Texas A&M (31-7)
- Florida State (28-11)
- Coastal Carolina (28-11)
- Virginia (28-13)
- Auburn (27-12)
- West Virginia (27-9)
- Alabama (28-13)
- Oklahoma (27-12)
- Mississippi State (30-10)
- Kansas (29-11)
- Ole Miss (29-12)
- Southern Mississippi (28-12)
- Oregon (28-11)
- Nebraska (31-9)
- Florida (28-13)
- Boston College (31-12)
- Southern California (30-11)
- Arkansas (26-15)
- Arizona State (28-13)