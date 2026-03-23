POLL POSITION: Ole Miss jumps back into the Top 25 after winning for SEC series

After one week out of the Top 25 Ole Miss put itself right back in it after securing its first Southeastern Conference series of the season, taking two of three from Kentucky.

The Rebels (19-6, 3-3 SEC) grabbed Thursday’s series opener over the then 15th-ranked Wildcats by a 5-0 score then won Saturday’s back-and-forth finale, 12-9.

With that D1Baseball moved Ole Miss to No. 18 in Monday’s newest rankings after dropping them out completely following the series loss at Texas last weekend. This is the highest ranking for the Rebels by D1Baseball this season.

All season Baseball America has ranked Ole Miss, putting it as high as 16. This week’s rankings have the Rebels at No. 17, moving up two spots.

Through two weeks of SEC play the RPI rankings are also kind to the Rebels, who are sitting at No. 5. The sweep over Missouri State continues to look impressive with the Bears at No. 9 as does having a win over the Longhorns who currently sit at No. 1

Plenty more RPI opportunities in the final 24 SEC games, starting this weekend when No. 6 Mississippi State (20-4, 4-2) comes to Oxford fresh off its sweep over Vanderbilt. The Bulldogs are currently No. 10 in the RPI but will take on No. 11 Southern Miss (19-5) in Starkville on Tuesday before coming to Oxford.

The Rebels head to Memphis (6-16) on Tuesday for a midweek game against the Tigers. First pitch is set for 6 p.m CT at FedEx Park.

Below are the complete D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings