POLL POSITION: Ole Miss lands in Top 10 of preseason Coaches Poll

Fall camps are starting up and that means the preseason Top 25 rankings are not far behind. Ole Miss begins on Thursday with players reporting and the first day of camp.

Tuesday saw the first preseason poll released with the USA Today Coaches Poll. The Rebels find themselves at No. 10 coming off its College Football Playoff semifinal run a season ago.

Five Southeastern Conference teams landed inside the Top 10 with Georgia (No. 3), Texas (4), Texas A&M (8) and Oklahoma (9) joining Ole Miss. The SEC had nine teams in the Top 25, which is the most by any conference.

Defending national champion Indiana is at No. 6 with runner-up Miami at No. 7.

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Pete Golding will be in his first full season as the Rebels head coach after going 2-1 in the CFP for his head coach debut back in December and January. Ole Miss opens 2026 against Louisville on September 6 in Nashville.

“I think obviously coming off the success of last year, when you’re going into an offseason you look at those lessons that you learned throughout the season and towards the end of the season when it didn’t go exactly how you saw it going,” Golding said at last month’s SEC Media Days. “You try to figure out, all right, how can we do it better? That’s what we been doing to me since January 9th. It’s how you evaluate the program. How do we do it better and work harder to take every step in every area of our program to improve. I think that’s year in and year out.”

The Associated Press Preseason Top 25 Poll will be released on August 17.

Below is the complete Preseason Coaches Poll