POLL POSITION: Ole Miss moves into Top 15 following series win over Texas A&M
Heading into the final week of the regular season Ole Miss still has a lot in play due to bouncing back and securing the series win over Texas A&M this past weekend in Oxford.
After narrowly missing out on series wins over Georgia and at Arkansas the Rebels picked up two more wins over a Top 10 team to bolster their résumé for a host bid, though work still remains.
This week’s latest Top 25 polls also reflect a positive move with a five-spot jump in D1Baseball and a return to Baseball America’s rankings after falling out a week ago.
With the pair of wins over the Aggies, D1Baseball moved Ole Miss up to No. 15 and one of its highest rankings of the season. Texas A&M only dropped a spot to No. 10.
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In the Baseball America poll, the Rebels moved back in at No. 22. Texas A&M dropped four spots to No. 15.
Entering Week 10 of Southeastern Conference play Ole Miss (34-18, 14-13 SEC) sits at No. 13 in the RPI. A metric that helps is sitting at No. 3 in strength of schedule as well as 13 Quad 1 wins, which is the fourth most.
The Rebels are currently the 9 Seed in next week’s SEC Tournament and would play 16 Seed Missouri at 9:30 a.m. CT in the first game of the single-elimination event. Plenty will shift around when the final eight series of the regular season get underway later this week.
Ole Miss travels to No. 18 Alabama (35-17, 16-11) and will start the series in Tuscaloosa off at 6 p.m. CT on Thursday.
Below are the complete D1Baseball Rankings
- UCLA (46-5)
- North Carolina (40-9)
- Georgia Tech (42-8)
- Georgia (41-11)
- Auburn (35-15)
- Texas (37-12)
- Oregon State (40-11)
- Southern Mississippi (37-14)
- West Virginia (35-12)
- Texas A&M (37-12)
- Florida State (36-15)
- Arkansas (34-18)
- Mississippi State (38-14)
- Kansas (37-15)
- Ole Miss (34-18)
- Oregon (36-14)
- Southern California (41-12)
- Alabama (35-17)
- Florida (34-18)
- Coastal Carolina (34-17)
- Oklahoma State (33-18)
- Arizona State (34-17)
- Boston College (36-17)
- Nebraska (37-14)
- Cincinnati (35-18)