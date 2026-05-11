POLL POSITION: Ole Miss moves into Top 15 following series win over Texas A&M

Heading into the final week of the regular season Ole Miss still has a lot in play due to bouncing back and securing the series win over Texas A&M this past weekend in Oxford.

After narrowly missing out on series wins over Georgia and at Arkansas the Rebels picked up two more wins over a Top 10 team to bolster their résumé for a host bid, though work still remains.

This week’s latest Top 25 polls also reflect a positive move with a five-spot jump in D1Baseball and a return to Baseball America’s rankings after falling out a week ago.

With the pair of wins over the Aggies, D1Baseball moved Ole Miss up to No. 15 and one of its highest rankings of the season. Texas A&M only dropped a spot to No. 10.

In the Baseball America poll, the Rebels moved back in at No. 22. Texas A&M dropped four spots to No. 15.

Entering Week 10 of Southeastern Conference play Ole Miss (34-18, 14-13 SEC) sits at No. 13 in the RPI. A metric that helps is sitting at No. 3 in strength of schedule as well as 13 Quad 1 wins, which is the fourth most.

The Rebels are currently the 9 Seed in next week’s SEC Tournament and would play 16 Seed Missouri at 9:30 a.m. CT in the first game of the single-elimination event. Plenty will shift around when the final eight series of the regular season get underway later this week.

Ole Miss travels to No. 18 Alabama (35-17, 16-11) and will start the series in Tuscaloosa off at 6 p.m. CT on Thursday.

Below are the complete D1Baseball Rankings