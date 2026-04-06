POLL POSITION: Ole Miss returns to the Top 25 after its SEC road series win of the season

The roller coaster ride that is Ole Miss in the rankings has another high this week after the thrilling series win at Florida this past weekend.

A 3-1 week, including the win over Little Rock in last week’s Kids Day game, helped the Rebels move back into a poll and setting up a Top 25 showdown this weekend in Oxford.

D1Baseball put Ole Miss (22-11, 5-7 Southeastern Conference) back in its rankings on Monday, slotting it at No. 25. The Gators (24-9, 7-5) were ranked No. 21 entering the weekend series in Gainesville but fell out of this week’s rankings.

Baseball America and Perfect Game did not have the Rebels in their respective polls on Monday.

Moving back into one of the polls means this weekend’s series Oxford-University Stadium with LSU is now a showdown of two ranked teams. The Tigers (22-11, 6-6) also returned to D1Baseball’s rankings this week just ahead of Ole Miss at No. 24 following its 3-1 week and series win at Tennessee.

Prior to that series starting on Friday, the Rebels host Alcorn State (7-25) on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. CT for midweek action.

After the series win and all of Easter weekend’s action concluded Ole Miss starts this week at No. 10 in the RPI. With a Quad 1 record of 8-9, the Rebels are only behind Alabama and Texas with Quad 1 wins of 10 and 9, respectively. The Gators also have eight Quad 1 wins and sit at No. 7 in the RPI.

With the SEC season hitting the midpoint this weekend the midseason NCAA Tournament projections rolled out last week. The Rebels were a 2 Seed in both D1Baseball and Baseball America’s Field of 64 prognostications. To have a shot at hosting a second-straight NCAA Tournament Regional Ole Miss needs to go 10-8 at worst in the final six SEC weekends, and more realistically go 11-7, to be in the conversation heading into Hoover and the SEC Tournament next month.