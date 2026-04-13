POLL POSITION: Ole Miss sees little movement after first SEC sweep of the season

After being swept by Mississippi State two weeks ago Ole Miss responded by winning five of its next six Southeastern Conference games. That included this past weekend’s sweep of LSU, the first for the Rebels this season.

Despite that and having a 4-0 week with Tuesday’s win over Alcorn State there was very little movement for Ole Miss (26-11, 8-7 SEC) in this week’s latest polls. In fact it did not move at all in one poll.

With the series win at Florida last weekend the Rebels re-entered D1Baseball’s rankings at No. 25. Fast forward to after the sweep of the Tigers and they remained at No. 25 while LSU dropped out of the poll after being No. 24 entering the weekend.

Ole Miss re-entered Baseball America’s poll at No. 24 on Monday. It also re-entered Perfect Game’s poll at No. 25.

The Rebels secured the sweep with the 8-7 win over LSU on Sunday after blowing a seven-run lead. They scored the winning run in the eighth inning and Walker Hooks came in to close the door in the ninth.

“We played really well early on and that’s what I’m proud of,” Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said of Sunday’s win. “It happens. They’re a good team. This league’s really hard. It’s hard to sweep and that’s what you saw today, why it is.”

After the weekend the Rebels are No. 13 in the RPI and No. 6 in strength of schedule. They are 8-10 in Quad 1 games which is the the third most Q1 wins in the country behind Florida (11-6), Texas (10-4) and Alabama (10-5).

This week Ole Miss hits the road with its first game at Pearl inside Trustmark Park, taking on No. 22 Southern Mississippi on Tuesday before traveling to Knoxville to play Tennessee (17-4, 7-8) this weekend. The Volunteers are coming off a sweep of Mississippi State in Starkville this past weekend.

Below is the complete D1Baseball Rankings