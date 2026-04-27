POLL POSITION: Ole Miss stays steady despite dropping series to Georgia

The weekend was one that went the way Ole Miss wanted it to, but it seems it is possibly no harm, no foul after dropping the series Georgia. One that the Rebels had in their grasp and could not seal the deal.

After splitting Saturday’s doubleheader Georgia won Sunday’s series finale, 5-1, and left Oxford with an all-important Southeastern Conference series victory. The result snapped the three-game streak of SEC series wins for the Rebels.

But Monday’s latest Top 25 rankings show that Ole Miss was not dinged too bad for losing two of three to the Bulldogs. In both the D1Baseball and Baseball America polls the Rebels stayed where they were ranked last week.

In D1Baseball, Ole Miss remains at No. 17 while also staying at No. 22 in Baseball America’s Top 25.

After going 2-2 last week, beating Murray State in the midweek, the Rebels currently sit at No. 11 in the RPI and now have a 10-11 record in Quad 1 games. This week presents four more Q1 opportunities. Tuesday’s Governor’s Cup against No. 10 Mississippi State (15 RPI) in Pearl and three games in Fayetteville this weekend against No. 22 Arkansas (30 RPI) are all prime résumé-boosting chances.

First pitch against the Bulldogs is set for 6 p.m. CT at Trustmark Park and currently listed to air on SEC Network+. Friday’s series opener against the Razorbacks is set for a 6 p.m. CT first pitch.

Below is the complete D1Baseball Rankings