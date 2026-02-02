POLL POSITION: Ole Miss women make jump in latest Top 25 as it wraps up Birmingham residency

The Ole Miss women’s basketball team got a big boost to its NCAA Tournament hosting chances on Friday with the win over No. 5 Vanderbilt.

A win in a game that was relocated to Birmingham due to the damage in North Mississippi caused by Winter Storm Fern over a week ago. A win that saw the Rebels (18-4, 5-2 Southeastern Conference) land its second victory over a Top-5 team in a month.

Because of it Ole Miss got a big boost in Monday’s newest Associated Press poll, moving up four spots to No. 13. The Rebels are sitting directly behind No. 12 Michigan State, which they lost to in North Carolina in November and two spots behind Oklahoma (No. 11), which is the other aforementioned top-5 team they beat earlier this month in a road game at Norman.

The Rebels are the sixth of sixth SEC teams inside the the Top 15. South Carolina (No. 3), Texas (No. 4), LSU (No. 5), Vanderbilt (No. 7) and the Sooners are ahead of them. The Commodores dropped two spots after Friday’s neutral-site loss, which only their second of the season.

Monday sees Ole Miss wrap up its Birmingham residency by playing Auburn (13-9, 2-6) inside Legacy Arena at BJCC at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network+. The Rebels are a 16.5-point favorite on BetMGM and ESPN’s matchup predictor gives them a 93.8 percent chance to win.

The game is the third game that was re-arranged on the schedule due to the storm. It was originally scheduled to be played in Oxford on Sunday at the SJB Pavilion but the league allowed it to be moved to Birmingham, giving the Rebels another neutral-site game opportunity.

The game against No. 19 Tennessee that was scheduled for last Monday was moved to February 17 at 6 p.m. CT in Oxford.

Ole Miss stayed in Birmingham over the weekend instead of traveling back to Oxford after Friday’s game.

“Well the good thing about ‘Team 51’ is they really like each other. So we don’t have any drama,” Ole Miss head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said on Friday of being together for the weekend. “Now, they want their own time so we’re going to let them have that. Because, you know, they want to go to the mall and get their nails done and all of the things and we’re going to give them an opportunity to do that.”

Ole Miss’ NCAA Tournament résumé is already solid but Friday’s win only strengthened it more.

The Latest NET rankings has the Rebels at No. 16 with a combined 7-4 in Quad 1 and 2 games. The win over the Commodores helps negate the one-point loss to 12-11 Kansas State team that is currently No. 62 in the NET.

Currently the rest of the Rebels losses are to teams high in the NET. Texas is No. 3 while Michigan State is currently No. 8 in the NET and Georgia is No. 35.

With a month left in the regular season the ‘Bracketology’ starts to get a little more serious. Ole Miss has been flirting with a top-four seed that would see it host first and second round games in Oxford. ESPN’s Charlie Creme had the Rebels as a 5 Seed on Friday before the game against Vanderbilt. An update from Creme should come out on Tuesday.

Below is the complete Associated Press Top 25 poll