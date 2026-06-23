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POLL POSITION: Where did Ole Miss finish in final Top 25 rankings of 2026?

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Jake Thompson@JakeThompsonOn3
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NCAA Baseball: Division I Mens College World Series-Mississippi v Troy
Jun 14, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; Mississippi Rebels helmets and bats in the dugout before the game against the Troy Trojans at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

The 2026 season ended for Ole Miss baseball a week ago but the official ending came on Monday night in Omaha as Oklahoma took home its third national title, besting North Carolina.

With the college baseball season officially in the books, marking the complete ending of the 2025-26 athletic year, the final Top 25 rankings are rolling out.

Ole Miss (41-23) went from unranked in D1Baseball’s early polls to finishing in the Top 7 after its run to the Men’s College World Series. The stay in Omaha was short, going 0-2 and being the first team eliminated out of the eight-team field. But, the run to get there was very reminiscent of 2022.

A sweep of the Lincoln Regional and Auburn Super Regional helped D1Baseball rank the Rebels No. 7 in its final poll of the year. They finished one spot ahead of Troy, the team that eliminated them.

“The seniors hung together. Last year, we hosted and got punched in the gut and weren’t able to get out of our own regional,” Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said after elimination on June 14. “But they hung together again and came back their senior year to get us back to Omaha. I just told them on the field how indebted I am, how indebted our coaches are and how indebted Ole Miss and all the fans are to these guys for righting the ship and getting this back here.”

Baseball America also released its final Top 25 poll of the season, ranking Ole Miss at No. 8.

Below are the complete D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings

  1. Oklahoma
  2. North Carolina
  3. Georgia
  4. West Virginia
  5. Texas
  6. Alabama
  7. Ole Miss
  8. Troy
  9. Auburn
  10. Georgia Tech
  11. UCLA
  12. Kansas
  13. Oregon
  14. Mississippi State
  15. Southern California
  16. Florida
  17. Texas A&M
  18. Florida State
  19. Cal Poly
  20. St. John’s
  21. Little Rock
  22. Oregon State
  23. Arkansas
  24. Southern Mississippi
  25. Oklahoma State

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