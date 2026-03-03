Ross Tucker: 'Asinine' to think Trinidad Chambliss returned to Ole Miss to avoid certain NFL teams

The 2026 NFL Draft is next month in Pittsburgh and one player that will not be there is Trinidad Chambliss, who is back at Ole Miss for another season this Fall.

Chambliss’ rise throughout last season, culminating in leading the Rebels the semifinals of the College Football Playoff, helped his buzz when it came to potentially being among to the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft class.

Instead Chambliss won his injunction hearing against the NCAA last month and will be the signal caller in Oxford, eliminating any draft talk for now.

But over the last couple weeks there has been chatter in the NFL Draft rumor mill that one reason Chambliss, and Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, returned to the collegiate ranks was to avoid being taken by a bad franchise and being the No. 2 overall pick by the New York Jets.

The Las Vegas Raiders have the No. 1 overall pick and all signs point to former Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is heading to Sin City after leading the Hoosiers to their first CFP national championship. This leaves the Jets next and needing to try and get their pick right in selecting a future franchise quarterback.

But Chambliss and Moore will not be options and during an apperance on the Dan Patrick Show on Tuesday, Ross Tucker dispelled the theory Patrick suggested after talking to a source of his regarding the quarterback options for this draft class.

“Well, a lot of people were saying that about the New York Jets and I can’t tell you how strongly I disagree with that being part of the discussion,” Tucker said.

“So we’ll hear all this stuff about Dante Moore and Arch Manning and Chambliss. Listen, they can’t all go one or two next year. This notion that you want to avoid the Jets, first of all, is a little bit respectful to their new regime. Secondly, what organization do you think is picking one, two or three next year that you think is so great.”

"From a strictly business perspective, I think it's asinine to think that someone would return to school to avoid a certain franchise."



– @RossTuckerNFL on the idea that Dante Moore and Trinidad Chambliss returned to college to avoid getting drafted by the #Jets. pic.twitter.com/pdXDB1VthU — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) March 3, 2026

Chambliss is set to make around $5 million in NIL this season by returning to Ole Miss. Another example of why Tucker does not buy the logic the Rebels quarterback is actively trying to avoid being a high draft pick and go to a franchise like the Jets.

“That is the worst logic. Then they go, ‘Oh, they make plenty of money (in college).’ You’re going to tell me five million dollars of NIL is worth turning down 50 million dollars, fully guaranteed. If you’re going to be a top-five pick in NFL Draft you have to go, from a business standpoint. If you love college and Oregon. If you think you need more time to develop, we can have that conversation. From a strictly business perspective, I think it’s asinine to think that someone would return to school to avoid a certain franchise.”

Upon Chambliss officially back at Ole Miss he instantly became a top favorite to win next season’s Heisman Trophy. He and Texas quarterback Arch Manning are tied for the second-best odds to win behind Notre Dame’s CJ Carr on BetMGM.

The Rebels are scheduled to open up spring practices later this month.