SEC announces kickoff windows for remaining Ole Miss games on 2026 schedule
Ole Miss knows when five of its games on the 2026 schedule will kickoff and have at least a clearer idea of when the remaining seven games will start.
On Wednesday the Southeastern Conference released the kickoff windows for all games of its 16 teams that have not already had a kickoff time designated. The Rebels got its kickoff time for their November 21 game against Wofford plus window designations for six other games.
The three kickoff window times are Early (11 a.m. – Noon CT), Afternoon (2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT) and Night (5 p.m. – 7 p.m. CT). There is also a Flex designation which means a game be flexed between the afternoon and night windows, starting no earlier than 2:30 p.m. CT.
Ole Miss had four games earn the Flex designation ( at Florida, at Vanderbilt, at Texas, vs. Georgia), two games earn the Afternoon window (vs. Missouri, at Oklahoma) and one game earned the Early window (vs. Auburn).
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The game against Wofford will kick off at 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network+, giving Ole Miss two straight early kickoffs to close out the regular season with this year’s Egg Bowl also set for 11 a.m. CT on ABC on November 27.
Ole Miss will start the season in Nashville against Louisville in the Music City Kickoff on September 6 at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC at Nissan Stadium.
Below is the full 2026 Ole Miss football schedule with kickoff times/window designations.
September 6 – vs. Louisville (in Nashville), 6:30 p.m. CT / ABC
September 12 – vs. Charlotte, 6:45 p.m. CT / SEC Network or ESPN2
September 19 – vs. LSU, 6:30 p.m. CT / ABC
September 26 – at Florida, FLEX / TBA
October 3 – BYE
October 10 – at Vanderbilt, FLEX / TBA
October 17 – vs. Missouri, AFTERNOON / TBA
October 24 – at Texas, FLEX / TBA
October 31 – vs. Auburn, EARLY / TBA
November 7 – vs. Georgia, FLEX / TBA
November 14 – at Oklahoma, AFTERNOON / TBA
November 21 – vs. Wofford, 11 a.m. CT / SECN+
November 27 – vs. Mississippi State, 11 a.m. CT / ABC