SEC announces kickoff windows for remaining Ole Miss games on 2026 schedule

Ole Miss knows when five of its games on the 2026 schedule will kickoff and have at least a clearer idea of when the remaining seven games will start.

On Wednesday the Southeastern Conference released the kickoff windows for all games of its 16 teams that have not already had a kickoff time designated. The Rebels got its kickoff time for their November 21 game against Wofford plus window designations for six other games.

The three kickoff window times are Early (11 a.m. – Noon CT), Afternoon (2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT) and Night (5 p.m. – 7 p.m. CT). There is also a Flex designation which means a game be flexed between the afternoon and night windows, starting no earlier than 2:30 p.m. CT.

Ole Miss had four games earn the Flex designation ( at Florida, at Vanderbilt, at Texas, vs. Georgia), two games earn the Afternoon window (vs. Missouri, at Oklahoma) and one game earned the Early window (vs. Auburn).

The game against Wofford will kick off at 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network+, giving Ole Miss two straight early kickoffs to close out the regular season with this year’s Egg Bowl also set for 11 a.m. CT on ABC on November 27.

Ole Miss will start the season in Nashville against Louisville in the Music City Kickoff on September 6 at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC at Nissan Stadium.

Below is the full 2026 Ole Miss football schedule with kickoff times/window designations.

September 6 – vs. Louisville (in Nashville), 6:30 p.m. CT / ABC

September 12 – vs. Charlotte, 6:45 p.m. CT / SEC Network or ESPN2

September 19 – vs. LSU, 6:30 p.m. CT / ABC

September 26 – at Florida, FLEX / TBA

October 3 – BYE

October 10 – at Vanderbilt, FLEX / TBA

October 17 – vs. Missouri, AFTERNOON / TBA

October 24 – at Texas, FLEX / TBA

October 31 – vs. Auburn, EARLY / TBA

November 7 – vs. Georgia, FLEX / TBA

November 14 – at Oklahoma, AFTERNOON / TBA

November 21 – vs. Wofford, 11 a.m. CT / SECN+

November 27 – vs. Mississippi State, 11 a.m. CT / ABC

