Series opener between No. 17 Ole Miss and No. 5 Georgia postponed to a Saturday doubleheader

One of the more anticipated Southeastern Conference baseball series this weekend will have to wait a little longer to get started. No. 17 Ole Miss and No. 5 Georgia will not be playing on Friday.

Mother Nature intervened with the threat of severe weather to arrive in North Mississippi Friday afternoon and evening caused the series opener at Oxford-University Stadium to be postponed.

There will be now be a doubleheader on Saturday with the Rebels (30-12, 10-8 SEC) and Bulldogs (32-10, 13-5) getting started at 1 p.m. CT, the originally scheduled first pitch for the second game of the series. Game two will start 50 minutes after the first game’s conclusion.

Game 1 will air on SEC Network, which had been originally scheduled for Saturday’s game. The second game on Saturday and Sunday’s series finale at 1:30 p.m. CT will air on SEC Network+.

Tickets and parking for Friday’s game will be honored for game two of the double header. Tickets for the originally scheduled Saturday game will be honored for game one. If fans intend to leave between games, they will have to use Friday’s parking pass for game two.

Ole Miss ace Hunter Elliott and Georgia left-hander Joey Volchko will get the start in Saturday’s first game of the doubleheader. Cade Townsend will start for the Rebels in the nightcap while Georgia has a ‘TBA’ listed for its starter in the second game of the series.

This weekend’s series will also feature some of the top power hitters in the SEC. Georgia’s Daniel Jackson leads the conference with 20 home runs and Ole Miss outfielder Tristan Bissetta is right behind him with 19. Rebels third baseman Judd Utermark is currently fourth in the conference at 17 home runs.

Utermark is also three home runs shy from setting a new program record for career home runs. Kyle Gordon has held the record of 48 career home runs for the last 39 years.