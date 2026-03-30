'Should Be Embarrassed': Ole Miss left looking for answers after suffering first sweep of the season

'Should Be Embarrassed': Ole Miss left looking for answers after suffering first sweep of the seasonby: Jake Thompson1 hour agoJakeThompsonOn3Read In AppOle Miss head coach Mike Bianco (5) reacts during the game against Mississippi State in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, March 28, 2026. Mandatory credit: Bruce Newman/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesMississippi State handed Ole Miss its first sweep of the season. The Rebels are searching for answers to one of the SEC's worst offenses.