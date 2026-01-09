Snap Judgements: Ole Miss meets its match - barely, fall to Miami in heartbreaker

Snap Judgements: Ole Miss meets its match - barely, fall to Miami in heartbreakerby: Chuck Rounsaville10 minutes agoRead In AppJan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver De'zhaun Stribling (1) attempts to make a catch against Miami Hurricanes defensive back Ethan O'Connor (24) in the second half during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn ImagesThe Fiesta Bowl provided another thriller but in the end it was Ole Miss that was unable to rally against in the final minutes.