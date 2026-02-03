'Still have to run the department': Ole Miss is navigating in the aftermath of Winter Storm Fern

'Still have to run the department': Ole Miss is navigating in the aftermath of Winter Storm Fernby: Jake Thompson46 minutes agoJakeThompsonOn3Read In AppIce covers tree branches as broken branches sit on the ground from the weight of ice on the Walk of Champions path at the Grove on the Ole Miss campus in Oxford, Miss., on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. A winter storm rolled through Mississippi Saturday night and Sunday morning. Lafayette County, where Oxford resides, leads the state with the most total customers without power. Mandatory credit: Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesThe Ole Miss athletics department still has to run despite an ice storm wreaking havoc on the City of Oxford and it is adapting daily.