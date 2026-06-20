Summer Truth-Telling: 10 things we believe about Ole Miss football in 2026

Summer is when college football becomes a game of projection.

Every quarterback has improved, every transfer is a future star and every roster hole has been filled. Hope is undefeated, and every fan base convinces itself that this season will be different.

The reality, of course, is usually somewhere in the middle.

Rather than spend an hour debating preseason rankings, way-too-early playoff projections or hypothetical depth charts, Talk of Champions on Saturday tried something different, setting out to identify 10 things we genuinely believe about Ole Miss football entering the 2026 season.

Not things we hope or think might happen. Things we’d be willing to put our names behind today. Plus, Talk of Champions has the latest on Ole Miss baseball and basketball. The Rebels over the last two days have added from the portal Mississippi State left-handed pitcher Charlie Foster and TCU catcher Brady Dallimore.

Some of the conclusions were easy.

Trinidad Chambliss is coming off one of the greatest quarterback seasons in school history and returns as the face of a team that won a program-record 13 games. Kewan Lacy enters the year as one of the most decorated running backs in college football.

William Echoles has already emerged as one of the SEC’s premier defensive linemen and is drawing legitimate first-round NFL Draft projections. Lacy, too.

Others required a little more discussion.

How much better is the Ole Miss defense at all three levels? Is the national perception of Pete Golding lagging behind reality? Are the Rebels being undervalued by oddsmakers? And which position group will ultimately determine whether Ole Miss merely has a good season or makes another run at the College Football Playoff?

It’s still June, of course. Opinions will change, injuries happen and depth charts evolve. What seems true today may prove completely wrong by Thanksgiving.

But that’s part of the exercise.

The goal wasn’t to predict the future, but rather take an honest snapshot of where Ole Miss stands right now. What all has earned our confidence after spring practice, transfer portal movement and months of conversations around the program?

Ole Miss sports is officially in the dog days of summer, but football season is inching closer. These are our 10 truths — or at least the 10 things we believe — about Ole Miss football entering 2026.

AGREE OR DISAGREE?